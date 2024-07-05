ADVERTISEMENT
Dr UN denies involvement in Chef Smith’s fake Guinness World Record award

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, better known as Dr UN, has stated that he played no role in the award presented by the Ghanaian who sought to break the cook-a-thon record, Chef Smith, as a record holder, contrary to what some members of the public have claimed.

He declared that from 2023 to 2024, he did not organise any award scheme to honour individuals who excel in various fields of endeavour.

Dr UN made it clear that neither he nor his management team had any knowledge of the counterfeit cook-a-thon Guinness World Records (GWR) award that Chef Smith presented, which misled Ghanaians.

In an interview with Angel FM, Dr UN implored those associating him with the award to cease, asserting that he was not involved.

“I have not given any awards. All my activities are disclosed on my social media channels, so I have not awarded Chef Smith any accolades. My management is oblivious to such matters, and I have not presented any awards this year or the previous one,” he said in Twi.

This statement follows Chef Smith's erroneous assertion that he had been acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the record holder for the most extended cooking marathon by an individual.

On 2 July 2024, Chef Smith proclaimed that he had established a new benchmark with a cooking marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes.

He made this declaration at a press conference where he exhibited a certificate, allegedly from Guinness World Records. However, GWR has said the certificate is fake.

Dr UN became a widely discussed figure in Ghana following his successful deception of various public figures into believing that the awards he presented were affiliated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

This incident prompted the United Nations office in Ghana to issue a statement disassociating themselves from his claims.

The award scheme initiated by Kwame Owusu Fordjour garnered attention and underwent scrutiny after he bestowed awards upon several celebrities, government dignitaries, and prominent politicians within the nation.

Included among these esteemed individuals are Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Ekow Vincent, John Boadu, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, as well as Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the Old Tafo Parliamentary candidate for the NPP.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

