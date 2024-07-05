Dr UN denies involvement in Chef Smith’s fake Guinness World Record award

Pulse Ghana

Dr UN made it clear that neither he nor his management team had any knowledge of the counterfeit cook-a-thon Guinness World Records (GWR) award that Chef Smith presented, which misled Ghanaians.

In an interview with Angel FM, Dr UN implored those associating him with the award to cease, asserting that he was not involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have not given any awards. All my activities are disclosed on my social media channels, so I have not awarded Chef Smith any accolades. My management is oblivious to such matters, and I have not presented any awards this year or the previous one,” he said in Twi.

Dr UN Pulse Ghana

This statement follows Chef Smith's erroneous assertion that he had been acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the record holder for the most extended cooking marathon by an individual.

On 2 July 2024, Chef Smith proclaimed that he had established a new benchmark with a cooking marathon lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes.

He made this declaration at a press conference where he exhibited a certificate, allegedly from Guinness World Records. However, GWR has said the certificate is fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

Dr UN became a widely discussed figure in Ghana following his successful deception of various public figures into believing that the awards he presented were affiliated with the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

This incident prompted the United Nations office in Ghana to issue a statement disassociating themselves from his claims.

The award scheme initiated by Kwame Owusu Fordjour garnered attention and underwent scrutiny after he bestowed awards upon several celebrities, government dignitaries, and prominent politicians within the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT