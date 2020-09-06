One Dr. Fordjour, who is the head of Global Public Excellence organised fake awards at the Alisa Hotel on 28th August, 2020 under the disguise auspices of the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation.

Several Ghanaian personalities including multiple-award-winning Rapper Sarkodie and a host of others fell for the scam.

It came to the notice of Ghanaians a few days afterwards that the awards were fake and were scammed and the issue has been trending on social media.

Popular Ghanaian female artiste took to his social media account to indicate that she would have taken drastic action against one Dr. Fordjour if she were one of those scammed.

“Chalie! this man lucky ooo if it was me that he did that too all his teeth go comot 😡,” Sista tweeted.

The list of Ghanaian personalities who fell for the fake UN Award include TV presenter Berla Mundi, Natalie Forte, Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe Boye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nathaniel Attoh, SK Boafo, etc