Sarkodie and a host of prominent Ghanaians on Friday 28th August at the Alisa Hotel received various fake UN Awards in a gala organised by Global Public Excellence, headed by one Dr Fordjour.

However, a few days after the awards it came to the notice of Ghanaians that it was a scam

The issue has been trending on social media and there have been several commentaries on the matter.

Sarkodie who has not reacted on how he fell for the fake UN Awards has finally broken his silence.

He wrote on his social media that Shatta Wale was on the phone explaining to him what had happened.

He wrote, “Shatta Wale on the phone explaining what actually happened with Mr UN. Ebe now I understand but we move.”

The rapper, TV presenter Berla Mundi, Natalie Forte, Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe Boye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nathaniel Attoh, SK Boafo, and others fell for this scam.

The fake awards is a big blow for Sarkodie who is a multiple-award-winning rapper and hiplife artist.

He has received 94 awards from 174 nominations, including 24 Ghana Music Awards.

Rapperholic, his second studio album, earned him accolades at the 2012 editions of the BET Awards.