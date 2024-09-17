Drag race goes wrong as driver cries after crashing rented luxury car worth GH₵4m

Corvette Stingray vs Dodge Challenger

During the race, the driver, known as @trammania, collided with a Dodge Challenger in the middle of the road.

His Corvette tore off the Dodge's bumper, causing a massive crash down the road. Fortunately, he survived the accident.

Following the crash, the man went online to ask for financial support, revealing that he is now in debt amounting to over ₦400 million. According to Motortrend, the 2022 Corvette ranges from $60,900 to $79,850.

In a series of pictures and videos shared on his Instagram page, the man, who claimed to still be hospitalised, explained that the accident took place on Saturday, 14th September 2024. He wrote:

“Yesterday evening, 14th of September 2024, I watched my life flash right in front of my eyes. It all happened so fast. Still traumatised. Thought it was all over. Still can’t even believe I’m alive. God really loves me, & yesterday confirms all doubts… I’m grateful to still be here. I’ll never forget. Head jammed, back hurts, face bruised. Couldn’t even sleep at night, too much pain. Flashbacks messing up my head already. Hospital bills going crazy. Over 400 million in damages. Corvette Stingray 2022 GONE. Jeep Grand Cherokee 2015 GONE. Property damage. Won’t lie, I don’t even know where to start from. But I’m glad I’m still here. God got his plans for me. Still hospitalised. Imma need all the love & support I could possibly get from the masses.”

