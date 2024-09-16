ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Guru says he's an NPP member, denies politicians funding his campaign

Dorcas Agambila

University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Presidential Candidate, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, known as Guru, has stated that his political affiliation did not influence his SRC bid.

Guru
Guru

Guru, a well-known artiste in Ghana, explained that despite his strong ties with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), his presidential ambitions at the UG-SRC were independent of the party's influence.

Recommended articles

Guru
Guru Guru Pulse Ghana

His remarks come in response to widespread beliefs that the two major political parties, the NPP and NDC, fund proxies in various university-level elections to advance their agendas within academic institutions across the country.

According to Guru, while he is a member of the NPP and supports the ideas of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, the NPP had no role in his political aspirations. “The students don’t like mixing mainstream politics with school politics. I am solely sponsoring my campaign,” he told Adom FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maradona stated that, if elected, he would address critical issues affecting students, including accommodation, transportation, and data services for online lectures. He also mentioned plans for his future SRC government to implement a policy to establish one sick bay in every hall.

Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election
Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election Pulse Ghana

He highlighted that his policies were aimed at improving student welfare and alleviating both curricular and non-curricular challenges on campus.

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, aka Guru, successfully appealed his disqualification from the University of Ghana's SRC presidential race. Initially, Guru and his running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, were disqualified, but the rapper claimed that it was a case of discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that the university's appeals board ruled on Guru's status in the SRC presidential race on September 15.

Guru
Guru Guru Pulse Ghana

According to Radio Univers, the decision by the University of Ghana Appeals Board was unanimous.

Responding to the news that his suspension had been overturned, Guru posted on Facebook, saying, “On this side, we don’t lose.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split

'STFU, Don't disrespect me' - Efia Odo and Sista Afia mercilessly clash again

Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo after she distanced herself from her 'own restaurant'

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money rituals claims against Doctor

Nanaba: TikToker arrested over fraud and money ritual claims against Doctor

Brother Sammy

Angry Brother Sammy calls Ohemaa Mercy 'liar' for saying God told her to divorce