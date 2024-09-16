Guru says he's an NPP member, denies politicians funding his campaign

Guru Pulse Ghana

His remarks come in response to widespread beliefs that the two major political parties, the NPP and NDC, fund proxies in various university-level elections to advance their agendas within academic institutions across the country.

According to Guru, while he is a member of the NPP and supports the ideas of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, the NPP had no role in his political aspirations. “The students don’t like mixing mainstream politics with school politics. I am solely sponsoring my campaign,” he told Adom FM.

Maradona stated that, if elected, he would address critical issues affecting students, including accommodation, transportation, and data services for online lectures. He also mentioned plans for his future SRC government to implement a policy to establish one sick bay in every hall.

He highlighted that his policies were aimed at improving student welfare and alleviating both curricular and non-curricular challenges on campus.

Guru’s disqualification rescinded

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, aka Guru, successfully appealed his disqualification from the University of Ghana's SRC presidential race. Initially, Guru and his running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, were disqualified, but the rapper claimed that it was a case of discrimination.

It was reported that the university's appeals board ruled on Guru's status in the SRC presidential race on September 15.

According to Radio Univers, the decision by the University of Ghana Appeals Board was unanimous.