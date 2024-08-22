ADVERTISEMENT
Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has taken legal action to challenge his disqualification from the 2024 University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) elections.

This provision invalidates a candidate’s entire ticket if one member fails to meet eligibility criteria.

In response, Guru has filed a petition with the UGSRC Judicial Board, seeking an interim injunction to halt the upcoming elections scheduled for 26 August 2024.

The petition calls into question the fairness and constitutionality of disqualifying non-resident students from contesting in the SRC elections, especially when the decisions made by the SRC impact the entire student body.

“TAKE NOTICE that Counsel for and on behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant herein is praying for an order for interim injunction to restrain the Defendant/Respondent, their agents, servants, and any persons whatsoever authorised by them from going ahead to proceed with the election pending the final determination of this suit,” part of his petition said.

Guru’s petition argues that the UGSRC Electoral Commission’s decision was unconstitutional, asserting that the interpretation and enforcement of constitutional provisions fall under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Board, not the vetting committee.

The petition further calls for a declaration that Guru is qualified to run for the position of UGSRC President and seeks an order to restrain the Electoral Commission from proceeding with the elections until the matter is resolved.

