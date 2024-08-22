Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

This provision invalidates a candidate’s entire ticket if one member fails to meet eligibility criteria.

In response, Guru has filed a petition with the UGSRC Judicial Board, seeking an interim injunction to halt the upcoming elections scheduled for 26 August 2024.

The petition calls into question the fairness and constitutionality of disqualifying non-resident students from contesting in the SRC elections, especially when the decisions made by the SRC impact the entire student body.

“TAKE NOTICE that Counsel for and on behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant herein is praying for an order for interim injunction to restrain the Defendant/Respondent, their agents, servants, and any persons whatsoever authorised by them from going ahead to proceed with the election pending the final determination of this suit,” part of his petition said.

Guru’s petition argues that the UGSRC Electoral Commission’s decision was unconstitutional, asserting that the interpretation and enforcement of constitutional provisions fall under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Board, not the vetting committee.

