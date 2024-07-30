Guru surprises course mates with spectacular performance during final lecture

Guru Pulse Ghana

Guru got his mates engaged in a lively session of singing and dancing as he delivered a captivating rendition of his 2014 breakthrough song, “Lapaz Toyota.”

The performance was a testament to his originality and stage presence, proving that he can effortlessly command a crowd.

The excitement in the room was palpable as Guru’s classmates erupted in cheers, chanting his lyrics and dancing along.

Guru’s impromptu performance not only highlighted his musical prowess but also added a unique touch to his SRC presidential campaign, endearing him further to his peers.

Guru is ramping up his efforts to secure the Student Representative Council (SRC) Presidency at the University of Ghana.

The artiste, who is also a fashion designer, is studying for a degree in Political Science and Information Technology and has recently announced his candidacy.

The ‘3nny3 Nwanwa’ hitmaker's ambition to lead the SRC at UG stems from his desire to address the issues faced by his fellow students on campus.