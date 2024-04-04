Guru NKZ hints at running for UG SRC President, vows to introduce Legon TV

In an Interview with Accra-based TV3, he emphasized the need for tangible solutions to address prevalent challenges faced by students at the institution.

“I’m currently studying with the University of Ghana in Political Science and Information Studies and I’m in my third year. I want to start there because I have seen the happenings and the kind of leader that people want.”

Among his proposed initiatives, Guru highlighted the establishment of Legon Television, the enhancement of campus transportation services with additional buses, and the introduction of recreational activities to alleviate student stress.

“I’m looking forward to bringing Legon TV, students are tired of the radio station. We should have a Legon TV, the buses on campus are very few, we need to add more.”

Reflecting on his vision, Guru emphasized his desire to reignite the allure of the University of Ghana, aiming to restore the institution's former glory and attract prospective students.