Guru reveals strange items removed from his body after juju attack on stage

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Guru has revealed harrowing experience with black magic amid showbiz industry claims

Musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known by his stage name Guru, shared how he mysteriously went off while performing on stage due to a juju spell cast on him by three of his personal assistants.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Show, Guru disclosed how two pastors had warned him about spiritual attacks, which he initially dismissed until he experienced the effects firsthand.

“One day, I received a call from a pastor who told me directly that I was under a juju attack. Another pastor informed me that I had been spiritually shot. Since then, I endured consistent stomach pains for eight months,” Guru said.

He described a specific incident during a stage performance when he suddenly went mute and stiff while performing his hit song “Bonsam Ani.”

“There was this instance where I went on stage to perform. I performed a couple of songs until ‘Bonsam Ani’ dropped, and immediately I couldn't speak again. Suddenly I went mute. I became stiff and the DJ also stopped the song, thinking I wanted to interact with the fans. I left the stage, and nothing was working. I was just gone,” he recounted.

Guru further explained how, after numerous hospital visits and failed diagnoses, he turned to a herbalist for help. He said the herbalist performed a procedure in which various objects, including metal rings, hooks, and pieces of wood, were extracted from his body.

“Whenever I went to the hospital, they found nothing. I was exhausted from the search and decided to consult a herbalist, who eventually removed metals, wood, hooks, and cowrie shells from different parts of my body,” he said.

He added that the procedure, which was performed without anaesthesia, was recorded on camera, allowing him to document the intense pain he endured.

Dorcas Agambila

