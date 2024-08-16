Guru NKZ has been disqualified from the University of Ghana SRC race

The popular musician had expressed interest in running for a position in the SRC, but his candidacy was cut short after it was revealed that he did not meet the residency requirements necessary to participate in the election.
Ghanaian artiste Guru NKZ, whose real name is Maradona Adjei Yeboah, has been disqualified from the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (SRC) race due to his status as a non-resident.
In an interview on TV3, Guru, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, confirmed his ambition, stating, “Yes...and I will.”
Guru explained that his desire to lead the country stems from a deep-seated wish to empower people and address the numerous challenges faced by the masses.
Throughout his career, he has maintained a scandal-free image and consistently aimed to motivate and support those around him.
Reflecting on his decision to run for SRC President at the University of Ghana, Guru explained that it was a test of his leadership abilities and a response to the challenges faced by students. He highlighted issues such as the outdated use of ID cards, the high cost of school fees, and the lack of adequate medical facilities on campus.
However, in a statement released by the UGSRC 2024 vetting committee, it was revealed that Guru was disqualified along side other aspirants "it was discovered that two candidates from the Presidential and Vice Presidential aspirants indicated their non-resident status, which they further confirmed during the vetting process."
The disqualification has sparked discussions among students and fans alike, with many expressing disappointment that Guru will not be able to contest.
Guru NKZ has yet to officially comment on his disqualification from the SRC race, but his supporters continue to show their loyalty.