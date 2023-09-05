In an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Guru said he spends about GH¢150,000 a month.
Guru reveals he spends about GH¢150k every month and spends GH¢10k daily (Video)
Ghanaian rapper Guru has disclosed how much money he spends in a month and how much he keeps in his bag when he leaves the house.
Recommended articles
He stated that many expenses, such as school fees and meetings, feed into his monthly expenditures. He stated that many people look up to him to settle their expenses.
The 'Alkayida' hitmaker stated that whenever he is in town and fans spot him, he has to splash money on them or else he will be stuck in traffic. He added that he has videos where fans held onto his car bonnet, and there were instances where fans destroyed the door to his G-Wagon.
"As an artiste in Ghana, to survive and be comfortable, you need to have GH¢10,000 in your wallet daily," Guru told Zionfelix.
Sharing more details about living as a celebrity in Ghana, Guru said that it is advisable to come out at night on days when you do not have enough money.
"Ride in a car with tinted windows to avoid being spotted by fans," he said.
Recently Guru, gave fans an exclusive tour of his extensive array of apartments in Kumasi.
Spread across a vast land, more than 15 distinct buildings proudly stood with varying numbers of rooms.
Among them, some feature three bedrooms, while others offer two, providing a diverse range of options to potential renters. During the tour, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for his growing real estate venture.
He shared that investing in rental apartments was a carefully considered decision that he sees as a smart move for his financial future. The artiste said he believes in the value of diversifying his investments, and real estate has proven to be a rewarding avenue.
Guru elaborated on his deliberate decision to invest in rental apartments, a choice he views as astute and forward-thinking for his financial trajectory. With a clear sense of the importance of diversification in his investments, he confidently attested that real estate has proven to be a fruitful avenue, aligned with his long-term objectives.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh