Go speak to your therapists about it - Charlie Dior slams critics of his outfits

Dorcas Agambila

Charlie Dior has urged Ghanaians to cut him some slack over the insults he constantly receives on social media.

The US-based Ghanaian socialite has frequently faced harsh criticism online due to his outspoken critiques of celebrity fashion and his penchant for wearing women's clothing, which has led many netizens to question his sexuality.

Recently, his unconventional outfits at tan event intensified the negative comments.

Discussing the reasons behind the persistent hate he faces on social media, Charlie Dior explained that his confidence unsettles some Ghanaians.

“I am very confident in myself, and when I walk into a room, it makes certain people uncomfortable. It triggers certain people,” he emphasised on the Delay Show.

He added, “I make them uncomfortable. I make Ghanaians uncomfortable, and I don’t know why. It’s probably something they need to talk to their therapists about. I cannot help them on why they feel uncomfortable; they have to seek therapy.”

Discussing his recent appearance at ta recent event held in Kumasi, Charlie Dior noted that many of his outfits were criticised, with people using vulgar language to describe him.

In response to the backlash, the fashion critic stressed that he is not the source of their frustrations.

“You know, they are very vulgar and I don’t know why they are mad. They were very vulgar. Like why are you insulting me, why am I triggering you so much? I mean if you don’t like the clothes, you don’t like the clothes, but why are you going to the extent of insulting me; have I offended you?

“I’m not the source of your issues or problems, so if you don’t like my choice of attire, you can comment and say ‘I do not like this outfit. I feel like you can do it in a better way’ then we are having a productive conversation,” he said.

Delay, curious about the reason behind the insults, asked Charlie Dior why he thinks people criticise him.

In response, he reiterated that he believes Ghanaians are uncomfortable with his personality and urged his critics to seek therapy.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

