Prophet reveals 'wee toffee from friend' caused Funny Face's mental crisis

Ghanaians have expressed deep concern following Funny Face's latest Instagram post, which contained alarming and derogatory remarks.

The post, which has sparked widespread worry, has led many to call for urgent intervention to support the comedian, who has a history of mental health struggles.

In his troubling post, dated Monday, 9th September, Funny Face wrote:

"GYE NYAME… Agye Ta!! .. asaannn Agye Goonnnnn.. !!! Little ni##ga comedianwaris.. I will be with u soon son Wait for me in the Reception.. highest time.. today 3pm.. GHANA will be on fire with me and you .. You F**k my baby mama and still has da guts to spoil me to dis useless unfunny comedian like yourself .. you know why you have begged me all dis years to do a skit with you and am not minding you? Nigga cos you ain’t funny bruh !! as for me .. I will be your king and forever will be all king of comedians in GHANA … red gold green GHANA !!!! Brace yourself for am Abt to f**k ya’ll up and GO BACK TO ACCRA PSYCHIATRY !!! So help me GOD."

The chaotic and aggressive tone of the message has left fans and followers deeply worried, urging those close to the comedian to intervene before the situation worsens.

Many fear that this outburst may be a sign of deteriorating mental health, especially given his past experiences.

Funny Face's mental crisis

This is not the first time Funny Face has exhibited troubling behaviour on social media. His struggles with mental health have been well-documented, leading to a previous hospitalisation.

The comedian has been open about his battles, and while he has received significant support from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, his recent actions have intensified concerns about his well-being.

Many are hoping Funny Face will receive the necessary help to address his challenges.