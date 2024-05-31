Funny Face leaks WhatsApp conversation pleading with his baby mama to see his kids

The leaked conversation shows Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, persistently reaching out to Vanessa Nicole and expressing his desire to be involved in his daughters' lives.

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

He detailed his efforts to provide for them, including a monthly payment of GH¢1,100, despite not having a steady income since his release from prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the conversation, Funny Face repeatedly tried to contact Vanessa and expressed his frustration and longing to be part of his daughters' lives. He lamented the difficulty in maintaining contact, writing:

"Ama, I have called you 8 times… some you keep cutting and hanging up the call. Ama, please, what at all do you want from me? I have done everything in my power for you to know how I will die and give everything I have for my beloved daughters… Aoh Ama, please, why do you keep tormenting me like this…at least you and I know…I am not rich like I used to be…but Ama, you can testify that after my car accident involving children, it has made me put a lot of things into perspective. All I beg of you is to be in the life of my daughters… as I came back from… bounce back please, don’t send me back to #PSYCHIATRIC…"

Despite facing numerous personal challenges, including a stint in prison and struggles with mental health, Funny Face has committed to his children by sending Vanessa GH¢1,100 every month for their upkeep. He highlighted his financial difficulties and questioned how he manages to provide this support:

"You know I am down and out…yet ever since I came back from prison…on the 12th of every month… I manage to send you GH¢1,100 every month to support in taking care of the children. Have you per chance, in a day, sat down and asked yourself…Yaw Boateng is not working…so how does he get the GH¢1,100 every month since he came back from prison…"

ADVERTISEMENT

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

The comedian’s heartfelt plea culminated in a request to at least hear his daughters’ voices on May 21st, their 5th birthday. However, his efforts were met with rejection, as Vanessa continued to block and hang up his calls:

"Ama, all I ask is to let me talk and be in the life of my beautiful daughters…they are innocent of our quarrels…please, Ama, I beg you. I am on my knees…please let me see my daughters on a video call…and stop cutting the line on me. This 21st May… I mean, this Wednesday was #ELLAandBELLA’s 5th birthday… I called you to talk to the children…that one too, you kept blocking and hanging up the call…"

Fans and followers of Funny Face have expressed their support and sympathy for the comedian, urging for a resolution that prioritises the well-being and happiness of the children involved.