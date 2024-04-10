ADVERTISEMENT
Funny Face seeks redemption in sea bath after GH120,000 bail release [Video]

Dorcas Agambila

Comedian Funny Face has broken his silence following his release on bail by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court, revealing a deeply remorseful demeanor and a commitment to taking full responsibility for the recent tumultuous events surrounding his arrest and involvement in an accident.

In a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram page, the beloved 'Cow n Chicken' actor expressed his contrition, debunking allegations of being intoxicated during the accident and extending his gratitude to the Ghanaian populace for their unwavering support during this trying period.

Comedian Funny Face was seen bathing in the sea, which is considered a ‘traditional Ghanaian’ ritual to ward off negative occurrences and express gratitude to God, after being granted bail by the Kasoa-Akweley District Court.

He acknowledged that he had caused problems for himself and emphasized that he wouldn’t blame anyone else for the situation, in an interview with Kofi TV.

Reflecting on his actions, the comedian admitted that he had wasted time and caused trouble, but he expressed gratitude for the advice he had received and the opportunity for a fresh start.

READ MORE:Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident

The actor said he had recognized the importance of God’s guidance in his life and also vowed to take life more seriously moving forward.

Addressing his past behaviour and the misunderstandings surrounding him, Funny Face pleaded for forgiveness from Ghanaians and asked for a second chance.

Also, he emphasized that he was human and prone to mistakes, but he hoped to regain the love and support he once had from children and fans alike.

Talking more on the night of the accident, he explained that he was heading to a memorial service to surprise his mother at church when it occurred.

Meanwhile, He expressed remorse for the victims and their families, highlighting his intention to cover their hospital bills and support them through their recovery.

Nonetheless, at the climax of the interview, Funny Face appealed to corporate companies not to abandon him and asked for their collaboration. He also promised his fans that he was ready to turn over a new leaf.

Interestingly, Funny Face’s act of bathing in the sea mirrors a trend among Ghanaian celebrities who have encountered legal issues.

Notable figures such as Shatta Wale, Bulldog, and Medikal, among others, have also performed similar acts of cleansing in the sea following their legal troubles, as captured in still shots from the video interview.

Dorcas Agambila

