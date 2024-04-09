Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.

A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa. Pulse Ghana

Funny Face was arrested after the accident and has been in police custody. The actor appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on 26th March 2024 and has been remanded.

During Joy FM's midday news today, Richard Kojo Nyarko, the head of the Legal Affairs Desk of the Accra-based radio station, said, "We went to the Kasoa-Akweley district court where comedian Funny Face was put before the court. It was an in-camera hearing, so we are told he had been granted bail in the sum of GH₵120,000."

Giving further updates on the victims, he said, "We are also told by police prosecutors that four of the victims of the accident are responding to treatment, so they have been discharged. The other one is currently recuperating."

Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani recently had an exclusive interview with Funny Face, offering the comedian a platform to share his perspective following the incident.

During their conversation, Kofi Adomah recounted specific details shared by Funny Face about the harrowing day of the accident, revealing that the comedian admitted to feeling overwhelmed and on the brink of suicide at the scene.

