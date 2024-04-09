The Ghanaian actor was involved in an accident around 8 PM on Sunday, 24th March 2023, after he reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians while driving his Hyundai Atos car.
Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident
Funny Face has finally been released from police custody after his near-fatal Kasoa accident.
According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.
Funny Face was arrested after the accident and has been in police custody. The actor appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on 26th March 2024 and has been remanded.
During Joy FM's midday news today, Richard Kojo Nyarko, the head of the Legal Affairs Desk of the Accra-based radio station, said, "We went to the Kasoa-Akweley district court where comedian Funny Face was put before the court. It was an in-camera hearing, so we are told he had been granted bail in the sum of GH₵120,000."
Giving further updates on the victims, he said, "We are also told by police prosecutors that four of the victims of the accident are responding to treatment, so they have been discharged. The other one is currently recuperating."
Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.
Renowned broadcaster Kofi Adomah Nwanwani recently had an exclusive interview with Funny Face, offering the comedian a platform to share his perspective following the incident.
During their conversation, Kofi Adomah recounted specific details shared by Funny Face about the harrowing day of the accident, revealing that the comedian admitted to feeling overwhelmed and on the brink of suicide at the scene.
According to Kofi Adomah, Funny Face confessed that he contemplated running into traffic to end his life upon hearing the accusations. However, he was dissuaded from taking such drastic action when other eyewitnesses contradicted the claim, stating that the children were still alive.
