I can't wait for court order to conduct DNA on my kids; 'God save the queen' - Funny Face

Dorcas Agambila

Popular comedian Funny Face wants the DNA of his children with actress Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face and his family
Funny Face and his family

The comedian has since the beginning of the week thrown subliminal jabs at his baby mama after Medikal opened up about what he is going through in his marriage.

The comedian in the past has complained bitterly about how he has been prevented from seeing his children by the actress.

Funny Face
Funny Face Funny Face Pulse Ghana

Regardless of his efforts, the comedian says their mother stops him from seeing them; something he finds extremely worrying.

In a post shared via his social media, the ”Cow & Chicken” actor said he cannot wait for a court order also to subject the children he has with the actress to a DNA test.

“ GYE NYAME “ I CANT WAIT FOR COURT ORDER to go do my own !! Hmmm .. “ GOD SAVE THE QUEEN “ if it goes otherwise .. Like GHANA will be sweet k3k3 !!” The post read.

Medikal detailed numerous claims against his ex-wife, including allegations of assault and property damage. He openly voiced his frustrations, recounting specific instances where he felt both physically and emotionally attacked.

Having experienced a similar journey in his own past relationship, Funny Face extended his sympathy to Medikal, sharing his own harrowing experiences with his ex-partner.

Funny Face and baby mama with their three children
Funny Face and baby mama with their three children Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on moments of abuse, including being slapped, Funny Face expressed solidarity with Medikal, acknowledging the pain and suffering he must be going through.

In an Instagram post, Funny Face penned a heartfelt message to Medikal, offering support and encouragement during this challenging time.

