I can't wait for court order to conduct DNA on my kids; 'God save the queen' - Funny Face

The comedian in the past has complained bitterly about how he has been prevented from seeing his children by the actress.

Regardless of his efforts, the comedian says their mother stops him from seeing them; something he finds extremely worrying.

In a post shared via his social media, the ”Cow & Chicken” actor said he cannot wait for a court order also to subject the children he has with the actress to a DNA test.

“ GYE NYAME “ I CANT WAIT FOR COURT ORDER to go do my own !! Hmmm .. “ GOD SAVE THE QUEEN “ if it goes otherwise .. Like GHANA will be sweet k3k3 !!” The post read.

Medikal detailed numerous claims against his ex-wife, including allegations of assault and property damage. He openly voiced his frustrations, recounting specific instances where he felt both physically and emotionally attacked.

Having experienced a similar journey in his own past relationship, Funny Face extended his sympathy to Medikal, sharing his own harrowing experiences with his ex-partner.

Reflecting on moments of abuse, including being slapped, Funny Face expressed solidarity with Medikal, acknowledging the pain and suffering he must be going through.