We didn’t show It online - Shatta Wale lists things he’s done for mum to shame critics

Ghanaian dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known professionally as Shatta Wale, has refuted claims that he has neglected his biological mother.

During a live podcast on Saturday, 25 May 2025, he addressed the allegations, stating that he has provided his mother with multiple vehicles and comfortable accommodations.

He remarked, “That mother you people have been talking about... I don't think you people have bought cars for your mother before. I've bought cars for my mother; I've done things for my mother. It's just that in this life, you win some and you lose some.”

Shatta Wale further explained that, although people have been quick to bring up issues about his mother in their disputes with him and accuse him of neglecting her, he has always provided for his mother but has chosen to keep it off social media.

He added, “The number of cars I've bought for my mother — it's just that we didn't show it on the internet, but those who know, know. The beautiful places I have gotten for my mother to rest her head — you people don't know about them.”