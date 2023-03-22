Edem disappoints fans on parliamentary bid, says he's testing the waters

“Are Ghanaians tolerant of divergent views in Politics, and do media houses verify facts on information gotten before making it news? Are people excited to see more young people take up Political Positions?

“How do individuals of different political parties react towards each other?

Do people’s political views influence their attitudes, behaviors, and decision-making? Do intolerance, bias, and prejudice affect individuals and their interactions with others who have different political views?

“FUN OPINION ‼️ Followers of both Parties should use the same energy to support creatives on social media and Both Parties are invited to #Edemfest23 🕺 I need same energy for my upcoming songs 😊 Those wey unfollow me on party line, Abeg Follow back 😀 I LOVE YOU ALL.”

On Tuesday, March, 21, the rapper shared a political campaign poster, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo, stating that he had a big announcement to make.

“Big announcement tomorrow at 4pm,” he captioned the poster.

Edem’s post generated a lot of positive and negative feedback from his colleagues as well as social media users who were convinced he was about to announce that he was running for parliament under the ticket of the NDC.

However, in a rather unusual turn of events, Edem shared another political poster on Wednesday, March 22 with the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) logo.