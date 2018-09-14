Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana


Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

According to the actress, there was lack of opportunities in the movie industry in the United States of America, hence her decision to come back to Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

TV personality and actress, Efia Odo reveals why she is in Ghana.

According to the outspoken actress, she came back to Ghana because she wants to pursue her passion for acting.

Speaking in an interview with Mikki Osei Berko on TV3, Efia Odo said that her inner spirit was always calling her to come back home ( Ghana) though she wanted to act in the States.

According to Efia, there was lack of opportunities in the movie industry in the United States of America, hence her decision to come back to Ghana.

play Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

 

READ MORE: Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her

She proceeded by saying that her friend advised her to come to Ghana if she wanted to act and just after 2 weeks in Ghana she got herself an acting role.

After school, I was always pursuing acting, not only acting but media stuff,"  she said.

“I had a friend called Enoch Atakora and I told him I wanted to act. He told me if you want to act, come to Ghana for six months. So, I came to Ghana December 2014 and I got an acting role two weeks later,” she said.

Efia Odo left Ghana at the age of five till she came back in 2014 to pursue her acting career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
Jasmine Baroudi: Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her
Sad: Promzy Afrika loses mother Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Melo's Farm: It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business
Menzgold saga: Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Beef: Shatta Wale's brother explains the Shatta-Stonebwoy beef Celebrity Beef Shatta Wale's brother explains the Shatta-Stonebwoy beef
Benedicta Gafah: Keep calm; Your gold deposit with Menzgold is safe Benedicta Gafah Keep calm; Your gold deposit with Menzgold is safe
Celebrity News: David Oscar mocks ‘boring’ DKB Celebrity News David Oscar mocks ‘boring’ DKB



Top Articles

1 Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagrambullet
2 Jezz! Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor...bullet
3 Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him...bullet
4 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photosbullet
5 Hair Goals Ghanaian celebrities who rocked dyed hair in stylebullet
6 Again! How can you threaten the dancehall president? - Shatta...bullet
7 Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve...bullet
8 Celebrity Marriage Sherifa Gunu breaks up with Nigerian...bullet
9 Actress 5 gorgeous photos of Lydia Forson showing 'sexy...bullet
10 Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's...bullet

Related Articles

Same Yesterday, Today... 10 gorgeous photos of Genevieve Nnaji showing her refusal to grow old
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Kumchacha Kidi's ‘Thunder Fire’ song will have effect and hunt him soon – Prophet
Wow! Yvonne Nelson said she is married and fans are going crazy on Instagram
Melo's Farm It's a harvest time for John Dumelo's cucumber business
Menzgold saga Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie
Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother
Jasmine Baroudi Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her
WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana

Top Videos

1 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman - Counselor...bullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears...bullet
10 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet

Celebrities

Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO  - Rex Omar
Video Akosua Agyapong is completely ignorant about GHAMRO - Rex Omar
Kidi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Give To Caesar ... KiDi won't perform at Rev. Obofour's church; fears 'thunder' will fire him
Joey B debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Joey B Rapper debunks rumours of dating Sister Derby
Hair Goals Who rocks the natural hair better, Sister Derby or Lydia Forson?
X
Advertisement