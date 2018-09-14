Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

news

TV personality and actress, Efia Odo reveals why she is in Ghana.

According to the outspoken actress, she came back to Ghana because she wants to pursue her passion for acting.

Speaking in an interview with Mikki Osei Berko on TV3, Efia Odo said that her inner spirit was always calling her to come back home ( Ghana) though she wanted to act in the States.

According to Efia, there was lack of opportunities in the movie industry in the United States of America, hence her decision to come back to Ghana.

She proceeded by saying that her friend advised her to come to Ghana if she wanted to act and just after 2 weeks in Ghana she got herself an acting role.

“After school, I was always pursuing acting, not only acting but media stuff," she said.

“I had a friend called Enoch Atakora and I told him I wanted to act. He told me if you want to act, come to Ghana for six months. So, I came to Ghana December 2014 and I got an acting role two weeks later,” she said.

Efia Odo left Ghana at the age of five till she came back in 2014 to pursue her acting career.