Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has expressed his love for actress Efia Odo in latest video.

In the video, Shatta Wale revealed that he was meeting Efia Odo for the first time after seeing her about two years ago.

"So we met like two years now today and we are just celebrating and it is so nice with a beautiful woman like this," he said.

"I am not kissing her for people to say something. She is my bae," Shatta Wale added after giving Efia Odo a peck on the cheek.

The two, who best describes themselves as friends though fans see them as flirts who could likely have a thing beyond a platonic friendship, have given their social media users something new to talk about.