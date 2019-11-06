If you ticked “yes” to the question above, then Efia Odo has a piece of advice for you. The actress whilst sharing a tip on how to woo a lover stated that nobody should be hesitant in professing their love to anyone they love.

Efia advises that it doesn’t matter if you are the girl or guy, you should just go ahead and communicate your feelings to person because they might be having the same feelings towards you too.

READ ALSO: I broke up with Revloe because he doesn't know to communicate - Efia Odo

The actress dropped her opinion on Twitter and it has attracted counter-reactions from tweeps though others agreed with her opinion. See her tweet and some replies below and share your thoughts with us.

Are you are taking her advice or not.