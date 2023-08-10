ADVERTISEMENT
‘I can’t date a man who is now aspiring to be rich; I won’t even talk to him’ – Efia Odo

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has established that she has no interest in men who are now trying to make it in life, adding that she can only date rich men.

During an episode of the 'Keeping It 100 percent' podcast, the discussion revolved around relationships and their intersections with financial aspects.

Efia Odo underlined her stance by affirming that her personal success dictates her standards when it comes to potential partners. She was resolute in asserting that settling for a partner who is financially struggling would not align with her present status.

“I won't take a man who is just trying in life, I've passed that stage…I am an already-made b*tch, so if you are not already made I am not going to f*ck with you,” she said.

When asked if she would consider a man who makes up to GH₵‎3,000 cedis monthly and gives her GHC₵‎1000 cedis from it, Efia Odo mentioned that she wouldn't even consider getting close to such a person.

“I wouldn't even ask you for that, I won't take such an amount because you are not making that much. If you're making GHC₵‎3,000, I wouldn't even talk to you if you're making that little“ she argued.

The actress turned singer has on several occasions shared the kind of men she wishes to date.

