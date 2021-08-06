RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Efia Odo shames Victoria Lebena over 'Fix Yourself' shade; exposes her pimping life

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo has slammed Victoria Lebene for shading her with a post that she must fix herself and dress decently before championing the course of 'Fix The Country'.

Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene
Efia Odo and Victoria Lebene

The actress whilst responding to the shady post by her colleague actress said "Lol you’re married now so you think your decent? Lmaooo you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up and I told you I don’t do hook ups?"

"Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent," Efia Odo tweeted.

Further expressing her disappointment in the actress who is married to Nkonkonsa blogger, Eugene Safo Nkasah, Efia Odo shared another tweet to say that "when people get married they think their hoeness gets deleted. I’m trying to be a better person but people really be pushing me".

Victoria Lebene and Eugene
Victoria Lebene and Eugene Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian-American's comments were triggered by Victoria Lebene saying that "role models and other youths supporting the Fix The Country demo, kindly dress appropriately in public and on social media to promote the sanity of the course".

Victoria Lebene's post
Victoria Lebene's post Victoria Lebene's post Pulse Ghana

Though Victoria did not mention any name, Efia Odo says her comment warrants a response from her.

"I read Lebene's post on IG and she didn't mention anyone's name. Some of these bloggers are part of Ghana's problem. Smh," a Twitter user @ImEfiaMenish tweeted and Efia Odo replied, "she said role models and other youths supporting fix the country. Am I not a youth that’s supporting fix the country or I’ve turned into abrewa".

At the time of this publication, Victoria Lebene has not responded to the allegations yet.

Moesha Boduong attempted suicide, confessed to pimping girls out to men, drugs and more.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

