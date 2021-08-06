"Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent," Efia Odo tweeted.

Further expressing her disappointment in the actress who is married to Nkonkonsa blogger, Eugene Safo Nkasah, Efia Odo shared another tweet to say that "when people get married they think their hoeness gets deleted. I’m trying to be a better person but people really be pushing me".

The Ghanaian-American's comments were triggered by Victoria Lebene saying that "role models and other youths supporting the Fix The Country demo, kindly dress appropriately in public and on social media to promote the sanity of the course".

Though Victoria did not mention any name, Efia Odo says her comment warrants a response from her.

"I read Lebene's post on IG and she didn't mention anyone's name. Some of these bloggers are part of Ghana's problem. Smh," a Twitter user @ImEfiaMenish tweeted and Efia Odo replied, "she said role models and other youths supporting fix the country. Am I not a youth that’s supporting fix the country or I’ve turned into abrewa".