Efya crowns herself as the Landlady of Ghana music

Efya believes her talent, and impact on our music industry is unmatched as compared to her fellow women hence the Landlady title.

Although many people disagree with her for crowning herself as the Landlady of Ghana music Efya still believes she’s the best amongst the rest.

This post has sparked a lot of social media reactions with some believing she doesn’t deserve a spot in the best 10 female musicians in the country hence it’s amusing for her to crown herself as the Landlady.

Her fans who are also defending her believe that she has remained consistent and relevant for more than a decade, thus, she holds the bragging rights as the Landlady of Ghana music.

Efya has been in the trends for days now after she revealed during an interview on GH ONE TV that she doesn’t know the Reggae musician.

She also described him as a funny man who makes funny music.

The singer’s comment comes after Blakk Rasta recently attacked Sarkodie and described how he performed on the remix of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ as ‘wack’.

Blakk Rasta, heavily criticized Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up' which was released in January 2023.

"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with," these were Blakk's statements on his show, Urban Blend.