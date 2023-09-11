ADVERTISEMENT
I never worked as a delivery guy in the US; I said that for attention – E.L. confesses

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper E.L. says his story about working as a delivery man in the US was to gain mere attention and that it was not true.

Rapper EL
Rapper EL

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he confessed that all of it was just for the trends which duly yielded positive results for him.

A few months ago, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, in an interview on 3Music TV, revealed that there was a point in his life when he had to work as a food delivery guy in the US just to keep body and soul going.

Rapper, EL
Rapper, EL ece-auto-gen

He even added that his experience in the United States taught him the importance of humility.

The rapper now says all of that was make-believe and that it never happened.

“Andy let me be very honest with you be my bro that whole thing ebi agenda we dey do. I no for do that thing but it’s one of those things. In the spur of the moment sometimes you get carried away,” he said in Pidgin.

E.L. added that he had intentions of doing something like that but never worked as a delivery guy.

Rapper EL
Rapper EL Pulse Ghana

The ‘Bars’ rapper went ahead to apologise for the publicity stunt.

“It was more like an attention grab and I shouldn’t have done it. It was also influenced by some people around me. I was fresh off the flight and I wanted to get something trending and it did trend.”

Elom Adablah better known by his stage name EL, is an award-winning Ghanaian record producer, rapper, and sound engineer.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
