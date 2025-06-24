Filmmaker Leila Djansi says Ghana movie industry is a 'crime scene'

Award-winning Ghanaian-American filmmaker Leila Djansi has described Ghana’s film industry as “a crime scene”, pointing to a culture of envy, sabotage, gossip and a lack of community support as key reasons why the sector struggles to thrive.

In a widely circulated Facebook post, Djansi compared the Ghanaian creative ecosystem to that of acclaimed American filmmaker Tyler Perry, praising his long-term investment in his community and contrasting it with the unhealthy culture she says plagues Ghanaian cinema.

Let’s get one thing straight. Tyler Perry did not wake up one morning to that level of support. He built his audience from the ground up. He never served Hollywood. He served his audience. And they, in turn, supported him because he gave back to them — not just with art, but with humanity.

Leila Djansi

Djansi cited Perry’s decision to remain in Georgia to build his studio as proof of his dedication to community upliftment, noting that his support base grew because of his authenticity and service.

Turning her attention to Ghana’s film landscape, Djansi criticised the culture of clique formation, envy, and backbiting.

In Ghana, too many people operate in gossip cliques. You only support people in your circle. And when ordinary Ghanaians buy your films, you thank them by posting pictures of your Gucci bag

She argued that support within Black communities is often conditional, stating:

We use support as a reward. If we’re happy with you personally, we support you. But white audiences don’t care about you — only the quality of your work

The Ties That Bind director shared personal experiences of offering help to Ghanaian filmmakers, only to be met with jealousy or public ridicule.

Movie producer and director, Leila Djansi

I once sent a top acquisitions executive from a major studio to watch a Ghanaian film. The next day, the filmmakers dragged me in an interview, calling me an underachiever

She warned that many creatives reject support from those ahead of them out of insecurity or fear of being overshadowed.

Storytelling is a Service, Not a Path to Fame

Djansi concluded with a call to return to the heart of storytelling.

Being a storyteller is about service. That gift is from God. Use it to serve the world — it’s not about you!

She lamented what she described as destructive individualism in Ghana’s small but divided industry:

Such a small country, with so much hatred for each other. Ghana is a crime scene