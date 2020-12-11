A Plus in his letter addressed to the NDC flagbearer, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, stated that " Dear JDM, those who care about you and your political future are those who will advise you to accept the results irrespective of what may have happened".

This follows the brouhaha which ensued after the E.C on Wednesday, December 8th, announced Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the 2020 December 7th polls.

During the announcement, the E.Cc chair, Jean Mensa, said Nana Addo won the election with over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast and John Mahama polled 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, the NDC and the Presidential candidate for the party have rejected the results, describing the verdict as "flawed" and "fictionalised". Reacting to this, A Plus who campaigned against the NPP is advising John Mahama to move on.

John Mahama and Nana Addo

In the post shared on his social media pages, the defunct musician in his letter to John Mahama added that " call Nana Akufo Addo and congratulate him, take a retrospective break and make a decision for tomorrow".

"Those who give you such advice are the people you need around you right now; they are the ones you should be listening to at this moment. It may help you in the near future. This is just a suggestion though. You know better. I wish you all the best," A Plus concluded.