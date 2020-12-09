The Former President contested the presidential race against the sitting President Nana Addo with ten other candidates. According to confirmed results by the E.C Nana Addo has emerged winner

Before the declaration of the results by Jean Mensa, the E.C chair, few minutes, Afia Schwarzenegger based on the projected result took to social media to commend the former President.

She wrote " Daddy You fought a good fight,you have proved without any doubt that you are indeed a force to reckon with in history of Ghana politics. Even though I didn’t publicly support your policies... I ‘m proud of your effort..Ampa wo ni opanyin beko na awe3 no ne asem".

The social media commentator concluded her message saying that " Ohene Barima be y3 bi...please don’t follow Yaanom to ‘FLIP’ your chances in 2024. Mo ne yo..Nanso Better Luck Next Time. I love you His Excellency John Dramani Mahama ".