The E.C chair, Jean Mensa, whilst declaring the result at Press Briefing said " at the end of the polls, Nana Akufo- Addo of the NPP obtained 6,730,413 votes being 51.595% of the total valid votes. John Mahama of the NDC obtained 6,214,889 votes being 47.366% of the total valid votes cast".

The news has thrown Ghana into jubilation mood for the citizens who supported Nana Addo and the NPP to win second term. Ghanaian celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger among others have also been reacting to the news.

See their posts below.

Rapper Guru, wrote "I truly admire His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for His courage and determination much respect and better luck next time".

Actress Roselyn Ngissah shared a photo of the President and wrote " Congratulations president elect... Longlive Ghana.."

Rapper, Captain Planet of 4x4 fame shared a video of an elephant, the emblem of the New Patriotic Party, crossing a road and wrote " COMOT FOR ROAD NANA IS COMING . NO ZEBRA CROSSING".

Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog, a known critic of the President also took to social media to congratulate Nana Addo.

Bulldog congratulates Nana Addo

Actor Prince David Osei, a staunch support of the NPP who campaigned for Nana Addo also took to social media to praise God for the victory. He wrote "Elohim be praised. We move 🐘".

Actress Selly Galley shared a throwback photo with the President and wrote " 2016, the very day president @nakufoaddo was announced president elect of the Republic of Ghana. 2020, Congratulations for your re-election Sir.

A bigger Congratulations to Ghanaians for emerging the ultimate winners with such a peaceful election. Ghana has indeed shown a high level of political maturity. Am such a proud Ghanaian.