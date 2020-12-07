The ex-Juventus and Fenerbahçe midfielder joined millions of Ghanaians to cast his vote. He voted early today in Accra but it’s unclear the particular polling centre in which he cast his vote.

So far, he hasn’t shared photos on his social media platforms but photos from his voting process have hit social media and are trending.

Stephen Appiah isn’t the only celebrity who joined the millions of Ghanaians to exercise his right.

There are a bunch of them who cast their votes already.

Samini, who endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, cast his vote in Dansoman, Accra, early today. His protégé, Stonebwoy, also cast his vote in Ashaiman.

Other celebrities who cast their votes early today are Afia Schwarzenegger, Moesha Boduong, and Keche.