Elikem Kumordzi uses Emy Africa Fashion Showcase platform to propose to girlfriend

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzi is taking his relationship with his girlfriend, Hajara Nsoh, to the next level.

After dating for about two years, Elikem has finally proposed to his model girlfriend. He popped the big question at the Emy Africa fashion showcase in Accra.

After showcasing a range of sleek black attires paired with his new KUKU hat collection, Elikem went ahead and proposed to his girlfriend. In a video sighted online, the well-known Ghanaian fashion designer went down on one knee to propose to Hajara.

This came as a surprise to both his girlfriend and the audience. Elikem’s son, Elipklim Kumordzie, was present during the proposal.

Elikem Kumordzie in 2014 also publicly proposed to Pokello Nare of Big Brother Africa fame.

He proposed to the bubbly Zimbabwean when they went on stage at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Saturday night at the Accra International Conference Centre to present the award for the Best Collaboration of the Year.

Elikem paused midway through the presentation and acknowledged Pokello's unflinching support for him and declared that "I want to spend my life making babies with this woman."

Then he gently went down on his knees and popped the all important question "Pokello, will you marry me?"

A virtually stunned Pokello was just lost for words! She was just speechless! After coming to terms with the fact that it was real and not a fiction, she lifted the mic a bit and said "Yes".

She then hugged her man after which Elikem gently put a ring on her finger amidst loud cheers from the audience. The couple then hugged to seal the deal.

Hajara Nsoh happily accepted Elikem’s proposal. Elikem Kumordzi and Hajara share a child.

