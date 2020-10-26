The Ghanaian gospel singer turned a year older over the weekend and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, with media personality Stacy Amoateng among her other friends and relatives teamed up to give her a birthday surprise that saw her shedding tears.

Without the "Aseda" singer's knowledge, a surprise birthday dinner was organized to celebrate her and the moment she saw the unexpected faces present, she became so emotional and that saw her breaking down into tears.

READ ALSO: Don't do drugs, I am an example of how it can ruin you - Daniel Williams

Ohemaa Mercy with other colleague Gospel singers plus Stacy Amoateng and her mother were all present at the dinner.

Gifty Osei and Hopeson Adorye

Empress Gifty who is married to NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, did not also miss the moment to show affection to her husband as she planted a deep on his lips out of the excitement from the surprise.