From recent photos and videos of the Ghanaian Gospel singer that popped up on social media, observers have noticed that the 'Ebibrinwonm' singer has become more curvaceous, hence, alleged that she has undergone a body enhancement procedure.

Some fans argue that as a preacher of the Gospel, she must love how God created her, therefore, must not seek re-work on her body from any man whilst others believe that she is at liberty to do whatever makes her confident.

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty, who is now married to NPP stalwart, Hopeson Adorye, after her first marriage broke down some years ago, visited Peace FM over the weekend where the question about her body enhancement has been posed to her.

Answering the question, Empress Gifty said that " I am married to an elderly person, so I do what elderly wives do. I owe nobody an explanation. I do what will make me look beautiful".

Speaking to Counsellor Lutterodt who was in the studio and insisted that she has enhanced her curvaceous body, she replied "whatever I have done is not your business". Hear more form her in the video below.