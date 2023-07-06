Eugy officially parts ways with the ‘world’ as he finds Christ [Video]

In a heartfelt statement, Eugy expressed his desire to separate himself from the distractions and temptations of the world, acknowledging that he had not always lived a morally upright life. He conveyed his deep conviction to prioritize his personal and spiritual transformation.

Although he acknowledged his imperfections and did not claim to be superior to anyone, Eugy vowed to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart, relying on God's grace.

He wrote:

“If someone asked me at the beginning of 2023 what my year would look like I don’t think this is what I would’ve said. That’s how powerful the Lord is. When Jesus calls you there’s nothing you can do about it. You must heed and answer. I’ve always said that I know God loves me but I’ve also always tried to manoeuvre using my own might & strength and let’s be honest I wasn’t living righteously but there comes a point when you realise you must submit to the almighty father and allow his will to be done.

” I’m not perfect. Neither am I better than anyone else but by Gods grace I vow to move forward purposefully and with a clean heart. I got baptised last Sunday and I was blessed enough to have my Dad, Pastor Joe (white t-shirt) and Uncle, Pastor Joshua (Grey t-shirt) usher me into this new life. I give God all the praise. Looking forward to what the future holds.”

He shared a video of his baptism which captured the exact moment he was immersed in water.