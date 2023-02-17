Even if my wife is a trillionaire, I can’t allow her to take care of me – Okyeame Kwame

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he said he would not allow his wife to take that responsibility from him no matter how much she earns.

“We were all brought up in a socio-cultural concept. And I have been socialised that even if my wife is a trillionaire, I must give food, take care of the children and be the one to provide for the accommodation.

“So for me, that type of service is attached to my ego, so if a woman is doing it for me, I will be offended,” he said.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ advocate while contributing to the topic “Do independent women expect men to be providers?” believed that considering the socialization of women in Ghana, particularly, in the Akan setting, a woman despite being economically independent would want that minuscule support from her partner.

“Most women are programmed through their parents to understand that a man must take care of you. For instance, when an Akan woman is getting married, she’s told ‘If you get any assets or children bring it home, but if you obtain liability send it to your husband’s house.

“So this is the programming a woman has received culturally, so once the woman is in that relationship, and she’s making lots of money, she will still have that idea of expectation that a man must provide for her needs.”