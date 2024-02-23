I’ve invested too much in my brand to take 20k for a show – Fameye says

Because of these new changes, it will be difficult for him to lower his price whenever he is asked to perform at any event.

He added that, he has invested too much in his craft as an artist to be taking Gh20k to perform at shows.

Fameye also spoke about how Award schemes in Ghana is better than the Grammys.

According to him, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is far better than the Grammys. He explained that, the VGMA recognizes the hard work of artists which earns them a nomination.

He emphasized that, artists or their managers don’t have to pay any amount of money before they get nominated for an award.