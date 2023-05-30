ADVERTISEMENT
Family of late Akwaboah Snr. holds one-week memorial [PICTURES]

Dorcas Agambila

The family of the late legendary Highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah, known as Akwaboah Snr., has held a memorial service to honor his memory.

Akwaboah Snr. passed away on May 16, 2023 after a period of illness.

The event took place on Tuesday, May 30, at Trede, located off the Obuasi road.

Many individuals joined the family in Accra to commemorate the one-week memorial and offer condolences for the loss of the beloved legendary Highlife musician.

Akwaboah Jnr., the son of the late Akwaboah Snr., shared pictures and videos from the event on his social media platforms with the caption "Akwaboah Lives On."

The images captured Akwaboah Jnr. alongside two individuals, presumably family members, all dressed in mourning attire.

Friends and sympathizers were observed gathering at the Trede Funeral Grounds to mourn with Kwadwo Akwaboah's family.

Prior to his unfortunate passing, Kwadwo Akwaboah was a gifted pianist and singer.

Despite losing his sight, he continued to play the piano beautifully and took great pride in his son, Akwaboah Jnr.'s accomplishments.

He was widely known for his iconic songs such as "Awerekyekyere" and "Hini Me."

