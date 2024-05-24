Fella Makafui visits Gborbu Wulomo to verify details of leaked land document

However, close associates of Fella Makafui refuted his claims and leaked the land document to prove that Fella Makafui is a co-owner of the property.

Following the land document making it to social media, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse office summoned Fella Makafui and Medikal.

“The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme state on behalf of the Nungua stool is inviting you to the palace of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse concerning a land document cited on social media which bears your name.

You are requested to appear without fail on Friday, 24th May 2024 at 11 am at the palace located at Gborbu Koonaa, Nungua with your full documents for verification. Please treat this letter with all the respect it deserves. Thank you,” the statement said.

Accordingly, Fella Makafui, along with some colleagues including Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare, appeared at the office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse today, 24th March 2024. However, Medikal has not been seen in the vicinity.

This marks the first public appearance of the 'Resonance' actress since she announced her break from social media. Before making this decision, Fella expressed her belief that time would eventually vindicate her.

