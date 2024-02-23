ADVERTISEMENT
I will not leave Obinim for you - Florence Obinim blast Ghanaians

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Gospel artist Florence Obinim has shared the reasons why she remains committed to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, despite the controversies surrounding him.

Speaking during a church service, Florence Obinim revealed that, she started with Bishop Obinim when he had nothing.

She disclosed how she has been with him through life’s challenges.

Florence Obinim added that she is willing to fight anyone who will come between her and her husband.

A few weeks ago, The Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim lamented about losing a lot of members after his fight with politician, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Bishop Obinim in a self-recorded video, his beef with Kennedy Agyapong made him ran at a big loss.

He explained that he even struggles to get 200 members in his church after the altercation.

Recall that a few years ago, the Member of Parliament caused the arrest of Bishop Obinim.

At the time, Kennedy Agyapong accused the man of God of false news publication and forgery of documents, leading to charges under sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

After four years of keeping mute, Obinim decided to speak on it.

Obinim said that he disregarded divine instructions to withdraw from the conflict amicably because he thought he was more spiritually advanced than the Assin Central MP.

He eventually lost against Kennedy Agyapong. Anyway, his wife, Florence Obinim has made it clear she is willing to stand by him through thick and thin.

