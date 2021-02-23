According to Mona Gucci who has been trending for saying she attended Massachusetts School of Law, she believes the host conspired with A Plus, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who were panellists on the show to embarrass her.

Expressing her disappointment in the actress, she alleged that Nana Ama McBrown is facing marital issues with Maxwell Mensah who has allegedly cheated on her, therefore, she should rather focus on that.

"McBrown should think about her marital problems," she said in an interview with GhPage.com. Mona emphasized that there's no way she will invite McBrown to her show and throw surprised questions at her.

"You McBrown you know you also have skeletons in your cupboard. They shouldn't make me their problem. A Plus should think about his wife and McBrown should think about her marital problem," Mona said.

According to her, she haves evidence that Maxwell Mensah has cheated on Nana Ama McBrown with a friend close to her. The actress has, however, has not responded to these claims that pulse.com.gh cannot confirm.

Hear more from Mona in the video below.