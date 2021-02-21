The Kantanka TV presenter said she attended attended Massachusetts School of Law and had her internship in the same state.

She made this known during an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday.

She further revealed that she did her internship as a law students at Abigail Williams and Co., also in Massachusetts.

“I did Immigration Law in America. I worked with a law firm there for two or three years before returning to Ghana,” Mona Gucci said.

“I did my internship at Abigail Williams and Co. and I also attended Massachusetts School of Law.”

The socialite previously came under the spotlight following her clash with comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.