Foreign promoters in hot chase for me to host Indigo O2 show - Patapaa

Using his official Twitter account, Patapaa reached out to his followers and all Ghanaians, asking for their support in booking the 02 Indigo for his show. In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he revealed that preparations for the show are well underway.

Patapaa shared that after his Twitter post, he received interest from numerous promoters. However, he turned down most of the offers. He explained that he prefers to work exclusively with Ghanaian promoters to ensure the event is organized in a way that reflects Ghanaian culture.

“There have been several contacts from promoters to help make this happen after my post on X, but I’m only interested in Ghanaian promoters because I want it done our way,” he stated.

Patapaa’s confidence and determination to perform at the 02 Indigo has since become a topic of discussion as some social media users doubt the 'One Corner' could make it happen.

However, Patapaa has responded to critics who doubted his ability to fill the Indigo at The O2 arena in London, claiming that the 2,800-capacity venue is too small for his expanding fanbase.