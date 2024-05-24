Fotocopy traumatised after robbery attack, Dad sheds tears to detail sad encounter

A video of DKB Qwachi Official in tears while recounting the incident and its impact on his son has since gone viral.

Pulse.com.gh reached out to him, and he confirmed the sad news and detailed how it happened.

"We were coming from a show which took place at PSA, Atinki Kids Challenge, so on our way back home, we got to Mallam Junction, and there was nobody there, so we were the only people at the traffic light when it turned red," he said.

"Then the next minute, I saw a gun pointed at my car. It was two guys sitting on a motorbike. One guy pointed the gun in the car, and the other guy blocked the car with the motorbike. Because Fotocopy was in the car, I had to just keep calm," he added.

He continued, "They came to the car and took everything from dollars to cedis, phones, trainers, jewellery, and perfumes. They took everything. After they got all they wanted, they kept hitting my throat to weaken me so I wouldn't chase them."

The incident has left the boy in serious trauma. He doesn't want to sit in a car, he can't go to school, and there's a whole lot more. He is not well. You will find him laughing, and the next minute he is shaking. Sometimes he says, 'Daddy, they are coming," DKB Qwachi told Pulse.com.gh.

