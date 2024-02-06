She emphasized that if someone is mistreated by their partner, it is wise to consider leaving the marriage, as there will always be someone else ready to love and cherish them deeply.
Freda: Estranged wife of Big Akwes hints on domestic abuse amidst divorce rumours
Freda, the spouse of Kumawood actor Big Akwes, has offered advice to the public about not enduring an abusive marriage that could have long-term repercussions.
Freda highlighted the importance of individuals being attentive to how they are treated by their partners and taking appropriate action to address mental health issues.
She stated, "I am currently feeling content, but in 2024, I would strongly advise that if you find yourself in a relationship where things are not going well, it's best to move forward because there is always someone else who cares for you.
A person who truly loves you will consistently check up on you, not someone who blocks you because of phone calls."
She continued, "Don't remain in an abusive marriage and suffer when you are distressed by the situation. You will eventually find someone who will love you even more. It's not advisable to stay with someone who is unforgiving."
Freda's remarks come during speculation about her relationship with Big Akwes, amid reported marital problems and misunderstandings. While rumours of divorce circulate, neither Big Akwes nor his wife has officially confirmed or denied the reports regarding the precarious state of their marriage.
