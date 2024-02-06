Freda: Estranged wife of Big Akwes hints on domestic abuse amidst divorce rumours

Freda highlighted the importance of individuals being attentive to how they are treated by their partners and taking appropriate action to address mental health issues.

Pulse Ghana

She stated, "I am currently feeling content, but in 2024, I would strongly advise that if you find yourself in a relationship where things are not going well, it's best to move forward because there is always someone else who cares for you.

A person who truly loves you will consistently check up on you, not someone who blocks you because of phone calls."

She continued, "Don't remain in an abusive marriage and suffer when you are distressed by the situation. You will eventually find someone who will love you even more. It's not advisable to stay with someone who is unforgiving."