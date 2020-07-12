The two comic actors nearly turned UTV’s studio into a boxing ring after they clashed on the set of the live show with a Kasoa Vandamme punch thrown but missed target. Though they reconciled later, Funny Face is asking for forgiveness from Ghanaians over his actions.

“To everything dat goes up surely comes down ...not been on good terms with my brother officiallilwin for a while .. but we smoked da piece pipe yesterday.. tempers were high initially .. cos I didn’t wanna pretend for showbiz ... but later words from Councilor Edumata , @bullhaus and @iamamamcbrown settle tempers and we Kool together now,” he wrote on social media.

Funny Face continued that “big ups to @faddick .. daddy u really tricked me to come paaa .. u did surprise me with Kwadwo on da show... it’s all good .. and oh Ghana 🇬🇭 pls forgive me if I overreacted is been series of issues .. but I have let it all out and am Kool with Kwadwo now .. United we stand .. divided we fall”.

Funny Face with his twin daughters

The father of Ella and Bella concluded his apology saying that “Now let’s bring GHANA MOVIE BACK to its glory days... One Ghana 🇬🇭 One life to live .. live it and be real .. never pretend or fake. TO GOD BE THE GLORY”. See his post below.