Funny Face busted by Ghana Police over threats to baby-mama

The police in a statement indicated that the embattled comedian has been picked up for allegedly threatening to kill his baby-mama, Vanessa on social media.

“The Police have today, Monday, 18 October, 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms,” the statement said.

“Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

“The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public. We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety,” the police stated.

Funny Face has been in news for both good and bad reasons in the past. But in recent times, the once loved comedian has been having issues in his relationship, leading him to doing all sorts of things, including discharging firearms without authority.