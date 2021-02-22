Fellow actor Kwaku Manu joined Vanessa Nicole and his children to pay a visit to him at the psychiatric hospital to check-up on him.

Vanessa shared some beautiful photos with the comedian on her Instagram page today but didn’t add any detail to them.

She only shared the photo, which includes her newly born baby, with the caption: “Glory be to God”.

Last week, Funny Face was forced by the Ofankor Circuit Court to undergo a two-week mental examination at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after appearing before the court.

The court presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko said the Children’s President ‘could be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression’, hence, his admission to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to examine his mental health.

And after his admission, a Public Relations officer of the facility, Emmanuel Appiah, told Rainbow Radio that the facility will give Funny Face the best of care.

He said Funny Face needs love now and not insults and attacks from fans and colleagues in the showbiz industry.

“No matter what Funny went through, he will recover. We will put in everything we know to help him recover,” he is quoted to have said.

Mr Appiah stated that Funny Face is not the only personality to be experiencing depression, citing Prince Harry in the United Kingdom as one of the top personalities who have suffered depression.