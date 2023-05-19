Fuse ODG handcuffed and dragged out of his car by UK Police over 'smell of cannabis'

The Ghanaian-British artist is describing the incident as racial profiling by the UK law enforcers. During the heated moment, Fuse ODG could be heard screaming "are you mad, do you have a warrant?"

Meanwhile, according to the officers, they forcefully handcuffed Fuse ODG at that moment to prevent him from harming himself.

"The reason is to prevent harm," one officer told Fuse ODG in the video and he asked "harm to you?" he replied "and to yourself as well ... because you could grab the drugs and swallow them".

Fuse ODG Pulse Ghana

The officers later searched the car and found drugs, hence, leaving the artiste and his friends to go. The details of the event were disclosed by Fuse ODG after he posted a video of the incident on his social media pages.

He detailed that the incident happened on 28th February 2023. "I almost didn’t share this incident as firstly, I’m exhausted of seeing videos like this myself as I know a lot of you are. Secondly for my own sense of pride, honestly speaking, it’s just embarrassing. I’m too much of a King to be handled like this! So with the above in mind, what you are watching is actually a censored version of events," he wrote.

He added that "Having taken the time to process the incident and this ongoing problem, there are certain things that I feel must be said:

This incident took place a few months back on 28th Feb 2023. I was dragged out of my car and handcuffed in the middle of the street in Brixton with no warning or explanation. After the incident, I spent 6 hours in A & E due to how tightly they clamped the cuffs on me...(excruciating pain!), as well as suffering neck and back pain for the following weeks".

"It’s wild that this is the normal reality for too many of us growing up in this country But even wilder is that, this is still the reality in a post George Floyd world.

"In the past months, we have seen so many videos of police officers beating up and even kneeling on our black children in the UK. I know because a lot of the time they come to me for help," Fuse ODG added.

"The sad reality is that as a black man living in this system, it doesn’t matter how much money you make or the positive impact that you have on the world, they still only see you as one thing.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to me or @mrhackett1. At one point, it was almost a weekly occurrence. The difference is that at this stage in life, we are now in the position to have the resources at our disposal to deal with these issues differently. We have filed a formal complaint with the @metpolice_uk and we are very grateful to @tundeokewale of @UrbanLawyers who has come to stand in the gap for us.

That said, we are not holding our breaths for justice from this system. The real battle is internal...the real battle is won when we don’t let them break our confidence and we maintain our identity and dignity".