Getting married to one person doesn't seem normal to me, I won't do it - Wanlov

During a recent interview, he confessed to marrying his wife to acquire his Green Card. He however abandoned the plan in the process.

Wanlov and daughters, Ebony and Ama Mampi Pulse Ghana

"I feel like having a child is heavier than a marriage. Having a child is a responsibility between two people and no matter what, you have to uphold... that is superior to me than a wedding," he said.

In the conversation with Doreen Abanema Abayaa for Ghanaweb, he further explained that "I am actually already married. I got married for Green Card in America in 2006 but I never applied".

He revealed that "I just left America and came and so I am still illegally married in America. It was just about papers."